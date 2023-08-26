Fortnite Rumored to Release Open-World Fantasy Mode in Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite, the immensely popular and profitable game, continues to captivate players with new and exciting content. To keep the microtransaction revenue flowing, Epic Games constantly explores collaborations with companies and personalities outside of the Fortnite realm. Recently, WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were introduced as playable characters in the game. However, engaging players with new modes is equally crucial.

According to prominent dataminer and leaker Hypex, an open-world mode with a fantasy setting is rumored to be on the horizon. This speculation is rooted in information revealed during the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit in 2021. Although it’s important to approach rumors with skepticism, the fact that this information arose from a legal battle suggests there may be some truth to it. The anticipated open-world mode is expected to debut in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Teasers released by Hypex showcase potential features of the new mode. These include new weapons, an arrow in the back, a giant monkey in the background, and temple points of interest/landmarks. These elements align with the open-world game mode discussed during the lawsuit.

While players await official confirmation from Epic Games, it’s exciting to anticipate the possibilities of an open-world fantasy mode in Fortnite. If the rumors prove true, it would introduce a whole new level of gameplay and exploration for the millions of Fortnite enthusiasts worldwide.

Fortnite is currently available on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

