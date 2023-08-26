The Prized Llama Back Bling: A New Exclusive Reward in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 4

The Prized Llama back bling is an exciting addition to Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 4. Not only is it a cosmetic item that players can obtain for free, but it also stands out as one of the most exclusive rewards in the new season. Unlocking the back bling’s various styles, however, will prove to be a challenging task.

To unlock the Prized Llama back bling in Fortnite Season 4, players need to earn Survivor Medals. These Survivor Medals are a new feature and can be obtained by remaining alive for a certain period of time. Once a player earns a Common 1 medal, the free back bling will be added to their locker.

While obtaining the first medal is relatively straightforward, upgrading it to higher rarities will require a great deal of skill. The Prized Llama back bling has a total of seven different styles, ranging from Common (gray) to Mythic (gold). To upgrade the back bling, players must complete specific Survivor Quests.

Survivor Medals can only be earned in Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Players will receive quests that challenge them to stay alive while achieving a certain number of eliminations. By successfully completing these quests, players can upgrade their medal and increase the rarity of their back bling.

It’s essential to note that the quests become progressively more difficult, making the journey to Mythic rarity a feat reserved for expert survivors. In total, there are seven medal rarities and ten upgrades per rarity, providing players with a sense of accomplishment as they progress.

Unlocking and upgrading the Prized Llama back bling is a rewarding experience in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 4. With its exclusive styles and challenging requirements, this cosmetic item adds an extra layer of excitement for players who enjoy collecting rare rewards.

