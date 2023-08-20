Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Teasers: Kado Thorne and Eclipse Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is coming to an end, and players are eagerly anticipating Season 4. Epic Games has started teasing the upcoming season with mysterious plaques and an astral eclipse projection on the Season 3 island’s sky.

Content creators in Brazil, Germany, and the United States have received shipments from Epic Games. These packages include a black plaque with a crimson eclipse and a card signed by an entity named Kado Thorne. According to content creator SquatingDog, Kado Thorne stole his Lego Vespa figurine and left a note indicating that they want to add it to their collection.

There is speculation that Kado Thorne could be a Battle Pass character in Season 4 and is a collector by nature. In Chapter 4 Season 3 Snapshot Quests, players have been collecting items that point to a collector’s interest.

The holographic eclipse projected by Slone’s Apparatus confirms that the upcoming season will revolve around an eclipse and an evil entity. Some theories suggest that the eclipse is caused by the Cube Cradle, the headquarters of the evil faction known as The Last Reality.

Additionally, Fortnite has released teaser images confirming a spy/heist theme for Season 4. The images feature lasers firing against a red background and mention cameras, guards, vaults, and the best team in the business. Fans are hoping for the return of fan-favorite elements from previous seasons, such as the limited-time mode of ‘Spy Games.’

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concludes and players complete their Battle Pass, more information about the new teasers, Kado Thorne, and the Eclipse will be revealed. Stay tuned for updates on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.