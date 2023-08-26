Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4: Infiltrate, Extract, and Heist

In Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, players face a new challenge as they must infiltrate three properties belonging to Vampire Kado Thorne. The properties, known as Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate, may appear lavish on the surface, but they hide heavily fortified lairs guarded by security cameras, laser alert grids, and guards. Players must gear up before embarking on this daring mission.

To aid players in their heists, new weapons and tools have been added to their arsenal. The Rocket Ram allows players to boost through the skies or even walls, adding a new dimension to their strategies. Additionally, the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, Twin Mag Assault Rifle, and auto-firing Briefcase Turret are now available for players to use.

Hidden within these properties are Mythic items from Fortnite’s history. Players can discover legendary items like The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Midas’ Drum Gun, Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun, and many more. However, they must be quick to grab these items and escape before Thorne’s defenses overpower them.

Once outside the properties, players can rely on the Nitro Fang, a high-performance vehicle. The Nitro Fang, created by Victory Motors, features a handbrake for tighter turns and can also be equipped with the Rocket Ram, allowing players to quickly zoom away from any pursuers.

Leading the heist team is Nolan Chance, a maverick who auto-unlocks with the Battle Pass. Chance is accompanied by Piper Pace, the getaway driver, Fish Thicc, the muscle, Mae, the hacker, and Antonia, the masqued maven. Additionally, Kado Thorne himself appears as a villain in the Battle Pass, while Jedi Ahsoka Tano is set to join Fortnite later in the season.

To add a touch of simplicity to the chaotic heist, TikTok sensation Khaby Lame joins the Icon Series and lends his expertise to the team.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4 brings intense heists, new weapons, and legendary items for players to discover and use in their quest to take down Kado Thorne. Grab your gear and get ready to infiltrate, extract, and heist like never before.

