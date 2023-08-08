Engaging Interaction Between Children and Formula E Drivers

Two Formula E drivers recently had the opportunity to interact with a group of children aged 10 and under. Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz from the Nissan Formula E team engaged in a Q&A session, answering various questions about racing in electric vehicles.

The children were curious to know about the speed of these cars, whether the drivers focus on their studies, and if they experience carsickness while racing. They also shared their predictions for future race cars, which included abilities like flying, underwater travel, and reaching the speed of light. Some even imagined high-tech vehicles that could leap over others to avoid crashes, change tires on their own, and be controlled by the driver’s mind.

To make the experience more immersive, the drivers introduced the children to their own miniature electric racing vehicles and guided them on a racetrack. Norman Nato emphasized the importance of educating children about the future of electric vehicles, highlighting that technological advancements in Formula E cars contribute to creating a better tomorrow. He finds it exciting to be at the forefront of innovation.

A survey conducted by OnePoll unveiled interesting insights about children’s perspectives on racing. 30% of children believe that racing tracks will feature video-game-style sections that provide cars with a speed boost, while 21% expect high-tech shifting layouts. The survey also revealed that although children think robots might replace human drivers in the future, 69% expressed a desire to meet real-life racing drivers. They would be curious to learn about the age at which drivers start racing and tips for pursuing a racing career.

Overall, the interaction between young racing enthusiasts and professional Formula E drivers fostered an engaging experience, allowing the future generation to gain more knowledge about the world of electric racing.