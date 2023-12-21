Former Ohio Utility Regulator Pleads Not Guilty in Connection to Bribery Scheme

Ohio’s former top utility regulator, Sam Randazzo, has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme involving Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. Randazzo is accused of accepting bribes from the energy company in exchange for regulatory favors. The indictment comes as part of the ongoing investigation into what has been described as the largest corruption case in Ohio’s history.

The bribery scheme was related to a legislative bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants and has already led to a 20-year prison sentence for a former state House speaker. Despite the partial repeal of the $1.3 billion bailout, advocates argue that the scandal has exposed a significant lack of safeguards for utility consumers and more needs to be done.

FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers highlighted the alleged scheme, stating that “a public regulatory official ignored the Ohio consumers he was responsible for protecting, instead taking a bribe from an energy company seeking favors.”

The indictment charges Randazzo with various counts, including conspiring to commit travel act bribery, honest services wire fraud, travel act bribery, wire fraud, and making illegal monetary transactions. If convicted, Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Maureen Willis welcomed the indictment as an important step towards justice for Ohio utility consumers. However, she emphasized the need for reform in the selection process of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to prevent similar incidents in the future. “Ohioans deserve better from the public officials in this state,” Willis stated.

The Ohio Environmental Council also called for comprehensive action to ensure that the utilities commission prioritizes consumer interests moving forward. The indictment of Randazzo marks the sixth individual to be implicated in the bribery scheme.