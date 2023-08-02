Former President Donald Trump Indicted on Charges Related to Attempted Coup

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to his attempted coup in order to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction, and conspiracy against rights. Trump has called the charges “fake” and suggested they were an attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election in which he plans to run for reelection.

The Department of Justice has been prosecuting individuals involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, for over two years. In the past year, federal prosecutors have been aggressively targeting those who played a role in laying the groundwork for the attack, including individuals who fraudulently claimed to be Trump electors from states won by Joe Biden.

It is alleged that Trump himself was at the forefront of this scheme, with his White House and campaign directing the efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into accepting fake Electoral College votes. Trump has been promoting false claims that the attack on the Capitol was instigated by the federal government, despite being in charge of the government at the time.

The House Jan. 6 committee, prior to disbanding, recommended that the Justice Department consider charging Trump with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. The timing and impact of these recommendations on the indictment remain unclear.

In addition to the current indictment, Trump is facing separate federal criminal investigations for removing classified documents from the White House and attempting to coerce state officials in Georgia to falsely declare him the winner in the 2020 election. He has also been indicted by the Manhattan district attorney on charges related to falsifying business records. Trials for these cases are scheduled for May and March, respectively.