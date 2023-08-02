The Indictment of Ex-President Trump: Assault on Democracy and Obstruction of Election Process

Special Counsel Jack Smith has referred to the events that took place on January 6 as an unprecedented assault on democracy. This statement comes after the indictment of former President Donald Trump, who stands accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. It is emphasized that the indictment provides a detailed account of the crimes committed and is encouraged to be read in its entirety.

The indictment reveals that the attack on the Capitol was driven by falsehoods disseminated by the defendant, with the purpose of obstructing the collection, counting, and certification of the presidential election results. Special Counsel Smith praises the law enforcement officials who bravely defended the Capitol on that day, calling them heroes and patriots.

In Washington, DC, a grand jury has indicted Trump on four counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleges that Trump utilized deception, fraud, and deceit to undermine the lawful functioning of the federal government responsible for the collection, counting, and certification of election results.

According to prosecutors, Trump was involved in a conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the congressional proceeding on January 6, during which the election results were being tallied and certified. It is claimed that Trump, along with six co-conspirators, five of whom were attorneys, utilized false claims of election fraud to persuade state legislators and officials to manipulate electoral votes in his favor.

Furthermore, the indictment asserts that Trump exerted pressure on officials in certain states to disregard the popular vote, resulting in the disenfranchisement of millions of voters. The aim was to invalidate legitimate electors and allow illegitimate electors to cast their votes.

This indictment sheds light on the significant legal proceedings surrounding the events of January 6 and emphasizes the alleged attempt to subvert the democratic process.