Former US President Barack Obama recently had a Make-A-Wish opportunity where he played Super Smash Bros. and chose the character Captain Falcon as his main. The Super Smash franchise is known for its entertaining fighting games and the latest entry, Smash Ultimate, features over 80 characters from various games.

Obama, according to a Twitter user named Cody Daniels, had the chance to play Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64. Daniels mentioned that Obama was surprisingly skilled at the game, even better than the average casual player. Daniels, however, took it easy on Obama by playing Ness instead of his usual mains, Pikachu and Fox.

Captain Falcon, the character chosen by Obama, was inspired by American superheroes and first appeared in the racing game series F-Zero.

Competitive Super Smash Bros. players have the opportunity to participate in tournaments with large prize pools ranging from $150,000 to $250,000. These tournaments can be intense with players feeling nervous and focused on winning. In some cases, players may even forget to wear deodorant, causing complaints from their opponents and the need to quickly find a solution to deodorize.

Overall, Obama’s participation in Super Smash Bros. for a Make-A-Wish opportunity sheds light on the enjoyment this game brings to people of all backgrounds, including former world leaders.