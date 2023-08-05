Former US President Barack Obama Shows Skills in Super Smash Bros at Make-A-Wish Event

Former US President Barack Obama recently took part in a Make-A-Wish event where he had the opportunity to play Super Smash Bros. Twitter user Tafo spoke to Cody Daniels, who had the privilege of playing the game with Obama on the Nintendo 64. Daniels received a signed game cartridge and a special card protector coin as mementos.

According to Daniels, Obama surprised everyone with his skills in the game, proving to be much better than the average casual player. However, Daniels decided to make the game more challenging by using a different character, instead of his usual Pikachu and Fox mains. On the other hand, Obama’s character of choice was Captain Falcon.

Captain Falcon is a fitting choice for Obama, as the character draws inspiration from American superheroes and made his first appearance in the racing game series F-Zero. Super Smash Bros is a highly popular franchise that features over 80 characters in its latest installment, Smash Ultimate. The game includes characters from various well-known games like Final Fantasy, Pokemon, and The Legend of Zelda.

Competitive players of Super Smash Bros have the opportunity to participate in tournaments with significant prize pools that can range from $150,000 to $250,000. These tournaments can be intense, and the pressure is palpable. In fact, there have been instances where players forgot to put on deodorant before a match, leading to complaints from opponents due to the smell.

Overall, Obama’s participation in the Make-A-Wish Super Smash Bros event not only showcases the game’s widespread popularity but also demonstrates its ability to bring people together for a good cause.