Title: Former NBA Players Open Unique Cafe-Bar in Detroit

Summary: Joe and Jordan Crawford, former NBA players and brothers, have unveiled their new cafe-bar, CRED Café, in Detroit’s Rivertown district. The venue operates as a coffee shop during the day and transforms into a speakeasy-style bar at night. CRED Café also serves as an event space, accommodating up to 75 people. The coffee is sourced from Coffee Uplifts People, a company owned by radio personality Angela Yee. The Crawford family received a $60,000 grant from the city’s Motor City Match program to assist with renovations and equipment. They are committed to employing Detroit residents and have partnered with local contractors. The opening of CRED Café highlights the brothers’ desire to contribute to the city’s growth and support its resurgence.

Joe and Jordan Crawford, well-known for their basketball careers, have ventured into the hospitality industry with their new establishment, CRED Café. Located in Detroit’s Rivertown district, this unique cafe-bar offers a diverse experience to its patrons.

During the day, visitors can enjoy a range of snacks, pastries, and a variety of coffees sourced from Coffee Uplifts People. The cafe’s collaboration with radio personality Angela Yee’s company ensures the highest quality brews are served. At night, the atmosphere takes a turn as a hidden door reveals a speakeasy reminiscent of Detroit’s Prohibition-era establishments.

CRED Café is not just a coffee shop and bar; it also encompasses an event space that can accommodate up to 75 people. The Crawford brothers, together with their family, transformed their family-owned event venue into a multifaceted space that caters to the community’s needs.

Recognizing the lack of similar spaces in Detroit, the brothers pitched the idea to their parents and younger brother. Motivated by their desire to contribute to the city’s resurgence, the Crawford family applied for and received a $60,000 grant from the Motor City Match small-business program. This financial assistance facilitated the necessary renovations and acquisition of equipment for the cafe-bar.

The involvement of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. signifies the importance of CRED Café’s opening. Sylvia Crawford, the mother of Joe and Jordan, who also serves as the cafe’s president and CEO, expressed her family’s passion and genuine commitment to Detroit’s growth.

Employment opportunities for Detroit residents are a priority for CRED Café. The family has partnered with local contractors and committed to hiring from the community. This focus on supporting the local workforce aligns with the city’s mission to encourage economic revitalization.

CRED Café not only represents the success and dedication of Joe and Jordan Crawford, who have achieved recognition outside of Detroit, but it also showcases their determination to reinvest in their hometown. The cafe-bar serves as a testament to the spirit of the community and the brothers’ unwavering support for the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts.

The Motor City Match program, a collaboration between various entities including the city of Detroit and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, played a crucial role in supporting CRED Café’s development. Through its grant distribution, the program has provided substantial funding to minority-owned and women-owned businesses, as well as those owned by Detroit residents.

CRED Café’s grand opening signifies a milestone for the Crawford family and Detroit as a whole. It presents an exciting addition to the city’s culinary and entertainment scene and serves as a testament to the Crawford brothers’ commitment to their roots.