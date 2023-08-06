Former Federal Prosecutor Stan Hunterton Passes Away at 74

Former federal prosecutor Stan Hunterton, known for his pivotal role in driving organized crime out of Las Vegas in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Hunterton was a member of the Las Vegas Strike Force, a team of prosecutors tasked with investigating organized crime in Southern Nevada.

Hunterton played a crucial role in prosecuting mobsters and hitmen associated with Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro and his infamous Hole in the Wall gang. He had a successful career as a prosecutor, initially focusing on combating organized crime in Detroit, which included his involvement in the investigation of the unsolved murder of Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa.

In Las Vegas, Hunterton made significant contributions to uncovering the illicit skimming operations at the Stardust and Fremont hotels. These operations diverted millions of dollars to mobsters. In an interview, Hunterton expressed that not everyone longed for the era when the mob controlled the town, especially those who had not been directly affected by their criminal activities.

Aside from his legal endeavors, Hunterton was recognized for his wit, professionalism, and honesty in the courtroom. In 1984, he left Las Vegas to join the President’s Commission on Organized Crime in Washington, D.C. before eventually returning to the valley and establishing his private practice.

Stan Hunterton’s efforts in combatting organized crime in Las Vegas will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his two sons, Gabe and Nate.