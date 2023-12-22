Dollar Tree Faces Lawsuit Over Failure to Notify Employees of Data Breach

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Dollar Tree, alleging that the company failed to notify nearly two million employees about a data breach. The lawsuit claims that Dollar Tree executives knew about the breach but purposely kept the employees in the dark. Hackers allegedly gained access to confidential information such as names, dates of birth, and social security numbers.

The breach was discovered by the company in August, but employees claim they were not notified until recently when they received letters in the mail. These letters did not provide any details about the breach, how it occurred, or how many others now have access to their personal information.

Dollar Tree has stated that a data technology company, Zeroed-In, handles the information, and they were the ones who identified the security incident and notified current and former employees. However, the lawsuit highlights that Dollar Tree can retain employee information even after they have left the company.

The lawsuit not only seeks damages but also accuses Dollar Tree of negligence, breach of implied contract, and unjust enrichment. While it is unclear how many employees in Hampton Roads were affected, all Dollar Tree employees are required to provide their personal information as part of their employment.

This case raises concerns about companies’ responsibilities in safeguarding employee data and promptly informing them of any breaches. With the increasing number of cyber threats, it is crucial for organizations to have robust security measures in place and to prioritize the protection of personal information.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for how companies handle data breaches and the accountability they bear towards their employees.