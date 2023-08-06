Former CIA officer Jeanette Epps selected for long-duration mission on the International Space Station

Former CIA officer Jeanette Epps, who became an astronaut in 2009, has been chosen for a long-duration mission on the International Space Station (ISS). She will become the second Black woman to undertake such a mission. Epps was initially selected for an ISS crew in 2018 but was unexpectedly removed from the mission by NASA at that time.

Epps, who had previously worked as a technical intelligence officer with the CIA for seven years, has been waiting for this opportunity for over a decade. The space agency did not provide a clear explanation for why she was pulled from the mission in 2018. However, Epps has chosen to not publicly speculate about the reasons behind NASA’s decision.

The mission, scheduled to launch in February 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will be the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS. Alongside Epps, the Crew-8 astronauts will include mission specialist Matthew Dominick, commander Michael Barratt, and pilot and mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin. The expedition is expected to last approximately six months.

Epps’ involvement in this mission will allow her to contribute her expertise and experience to the scientific research conducted on the ISS. Her selection for this mission is a notable achievement in promoting diversity in space exploration, adding to the growing representation of women and people of color in the astronaut corps.

The opportunity for Epps to finally travel to space after years of waiting is a significant milestone in her career as an astronaut. She will join the ranks of a select few who have had the privilege of living and working aboard the ISS, furthering our understanding of the universe and pushing the boundaries of human exploration in space.