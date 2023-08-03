Deceptive Practices Unveiled at Metigy, Former CFO Admits Lack of AI Technology

The former chief financial officer of Metigy, Stephen Robinson, has confessed that the artificial intelligence marketing start-up did not actually incorporate AI in its products. Despite being valued at up to $1 billion, Metigy promoted a platform that claimed to harness AI to assist small businesses in identifying online trends and optimizing digital advertising. However, Robinson’s testimony revealed that the software merely provided ad recommendations based on customer inputs, with “nothing AI about it.”

Metigy’s chief executive, David Fairfull, also faced scrutiny, as it was discovered that he had taken a $7.7 million loan from the company to purchase luxury homes. Additionally, Fairfull had forged bank statements and deceived investors to sustain the business. Robinson stated that he had no knowledge of Fairfull’s fraudulent activities or involvement in Metigy’s capital raising.

Moreover, it came to light that Metigy only started hiring staff experienced in AI work in 2021. Prior to this, the company relied on a team in Bangladesh for software development. The former chief technology officer, Johnson Lin, argued that their platform still utilized a type of AI, albeit in an incomplete form. However, he admitted that the company was still six to twelve months away from achieving a more advanced AI product.

These revelations shed light on the deceptive practices and lack of genuine AI technology at Metigy, ultimately leading to its downfall. Creditors were left bearing the brunt of the collapse, with losses exceeding $30 million.