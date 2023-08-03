Forj Unveils Enhanced Vision and Unified Branding

Forj, a software platform provider specializing in communities of practice, is pleased to announce its enhanced vision and unified branding. This follows the company’s recent acquisition of Mobilize and merger with Web Courseworks.

One of the notable updates is the redesign of Forj’s website. The online platform has been revamped to deliver a more seamless and user-friendly experience. Members can expect improved navigation, enhanced search capabilities, and a visually appealing interface.

Additionally, Forj has conducted comprehensive research on the member experience within associations. By leveraging this research, the company aims to enhance engagement and satisfaction among its community members. This includes optimizing features to meet user needs and implementing personalized recommendations based on individual preferences.

The acquisition of Mobilize and merger with Web Courseworks have solidified Forj’s position as a leading provider in the industry. These strategic moves have allowed the company to expand its service offerings and leverage the expertise of the acquired companies to better serve its growing community of practice.

With its expanded vision and unified branding, Forj is committed to providing increased support and resources to its members. The company remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within communities of practice, empowering organizations and individuals to thrive.

In conclusion, Forj’s redesigned website, member experience research, and unified branding reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing its services for its community of practice. These developments position Forj as a key player in the software platform industry, delivering an exceptional user experience.