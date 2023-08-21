Is Forgetting a Form of Learning?

Recent studies suggest that forgetting might not just be a mere oversight of our brains, but a dynamic response to our changing environments. Neuroscientists propose that as environments shift, forgetting irrelevant memories can foster adaptability and better decision-making. This breakthrough understanding about the nature of memory could have major implications, especially for conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

In experiments with mice, researchers found that ‘lost’ memories could be revived with the right triggers or new related experiences. They studied a form of forgetting called retroactive interference, where different experiences occurring closely in time can cause the forgetting of recently formed memories. Using optogenetics, they found that stimulation of the engram cells (neurons that store specific memories) with light retrieved the apparently lost memories. Furthermore, when the mice were given new experiences that related to the forgotten memories, the ‘lost’ engrams could be naturally rejuvenated.

Dr. Tomás Ryan, the lead author of the study, explained, “Memories are stored in ensembles of neurons called ‘engram cells’ and successful recall of these memories involves the reactivation of these ensembles. By logical extension, forgetting occurs when engram cells cannot be reactivated.”

This research suggests that forgetting is not a complete erasure of memories but rather the inability to access or recall them. It’s as if the memories are stored in a safe, but the code to unlock it is forgotten. The study also highlights the competitive nature of memory recall, where different engrams may compete for activation.

Understanding the reversible nature of “natural forgetting” could provide insights into diseases like Alzheimer’s, where these everyday forgetting processes may be mistakenly activated by brain disease. By understanding how forgetting works, researchers may be able to develop new strategies for enhancing memory or rescuing lost memories in conditions like Alzheimer’s.

