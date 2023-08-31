The Rise of Valorant and Riot Games’ Dominance in Esports

The Valorant Champions Tour grand final hosted by Riot Games drew 11,500 fans at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. This event showcases Riot Games’ commitment to the growth of esports and its strategic focus on Valorant, a first-person shooter game launched in 2020. With teams of five players competing with unique abilities, Valorant has become a core title for Riot and an avenue for driving revenue through in-game item sales and sponsorships.

Riot Games aims to capture the popularity and fandom of Valorant by hosting in-person events, such as the grand final, which sold out in just two minutes. The tournament boasted a $2.25-million prize pool, with $1 million reserved for the first-place team. By investing in the infrastructure, broadcast quality, and diverse talent, Riot seeks to create a professional and high-quality esports experience that combines the storytelling of Hollywood, the drama of sports, and the communal nature of games.

The global esports audience is projected to reach 640 million by 2025, showcasing the immense potential for growth in the industry. Riot Games has been a major player in esports, not only for its own games but also for driving spectatorship and community engagement. Their flagship game, League of Legends, has already established its esports presence, and Valorant looks to follow suit.

In addition to engaging players through tournaments, Riot also focuses on in-game digital content that allows players to contribute to the esports ecosystem and support their favorite teams. The proceeds from the VCT champions collection, a bundle of in-game items, go towards financing partner teams around the world. Sponsorships are a significant source of revenue for Riot, and they continue to invest in their esports ventures, expecting to achieve sustainability within the next five years.

With last year’s champions bundle reaching $42 million in sales, Riot Games has demonstrated the potential for profitable esports ventures. The company pays pro teams through fixed annual stipends, a percentage of digital sales, and prize pools for game participants. As Riot Games continues to expand, it has become one of the largest office tenants in West L.A., solidifying its position as a major economic player in Southern California.

