The Growing Significance of Forensic Audits in India’s Insolvency Proceedings

Forensic audits are becoming increasingly important in India’s insolvency and bankruptcy cases, as rising instances of creditors initiating bankruptcy actions against distressed companies necessitate a thorough examination of financial records. Forensic auditors play a critical role in uncovering evidence, including irregularities, that are relevant in legal proceedings. Experts emphasize the relevance of forensic audits in addressing industrial distress in India, particularly in light of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which focuses on reviewing past transactions of companies.

Under the IBC, resolution professionals can enlist the services of forensic auditors to determine the validity of preferential, undervalued, or fraudulent transactions pertaining to corporate debtors. These professionals are then responsible for seeking remedies, such as the reversal of avoidance transactions, through tribunals. Additionally, lenders frequently opt for forensic audits, in accordance with Reserve Bank of India norms, to ascertain if the corporate debtor has engaged in any fraudulent activities.

The examination of pre-bankruptcy dealings by resolution professionals extends up to two years for related-party transactions and up to one year for other transactions. This emphasis on scrutinizing historical transactions of bankrupt companies has bolstered the forensic audit industry, which has seen significant growth due to the enactment of various global and Indian laws and regulations. The IBC, in particular, has fueled the demand for forensic audits, as they help investigate and document financial irregularities or fraud that have contributed to a company’s financial distress.

Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) indicates that nearly 950 applications challenging past transactions of distressed companies, amounting to ₹2.95 trillion, have been filed with tribunals. The Indian forensic audit market is estimated to be worth ₹1,200-1,300 crore, with the top eight audit firms dominating the sector. However, smaller audit firms have the opportunity to establish their presence in the market due to the relatively small size of some forensic audit projects.

Besides being utilized for legal proceedings under the IBC, corporations also engage forensic auditors for internal business reviews, even if they are not explicitly categorized as forensic audits. The primary focus remains on identifying and rectifying financial irregularities, enabling businesses to take timely corrective measures. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has implemented forensic investigation standards, which all practicing chartered accountants must adhere to.

In conclusion, the growing prominence of bankruptcy actions in India’s corporate landscape has highlighted the significant role that forensic audits play in providing crucial evidence for court proceedings. The demand for forensic audits is projected to continue rising as organizations seek to uncover financial irregularities and take appropriate remedial actions.

