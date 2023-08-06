Ford Faces Significant Losses in Electric Vehicle Business

Ford Motor, a century-old car company, is experiencing major losses in its electric vehicle (EV) business. The company recently announced that it expects to lose $4.5 billion in its EV division this year, which is higher than previous estimates of $3 billion. Last year, the EV division incurred a loss of $2.1 billion, double the anticipated amount.

Ford’s EV division, known as “Ford Model E,” has already faced losses of $1.8 billion this year, with expectations of even higher losses in the second half of the year. On the other hand, other areas of Ford’s business are performing well, with a 12% increase in total revenue to $45 billion in the second quarter and a growth of over 11% in total sales, making it the top-selling American brand for the quarter.

However, the losses in the EV business are significant despite the overall success of the company. During the same period, Ford’s electric vehicle department generated only $1.8 billion in revenue, while operating losses reached $1.08 billion. These losses are attributed to factors such as changes in pricing, new investments, and costs associated with the shift towards electrification.

To address these challenges, Ford has implemented measures such as layoffs and leadership changes. Around 3,200 employees in Europe were laid off, and an additional 3,800 employees are planned to be laid off over the next three years. In China, layoffs have also been conducted, including over 1,300 employees from Ford China and Ford Nanjing R&D Center. Despite these efforts, the company is still struggling to succeed in the highly competitive Chinese electric car market.

Overall, Ford’s transition to electrification is proving to be a significant challenge, resulting in substantial losses. The future of Ford’s EV business depends on the company’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and find a sustainable path towards profitability.