Ford Restarts Production of F-150 Lightning After Plant Upgrades

Ford has resumed production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The company took a six-week break to upgrade and expand the plant, enhancing its capacity to produce the electric vehicle. The goal is to triple the production rate of the F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units by autumn 2023, with 70,000 vehicles expected to be produced in 2023 alone.

To achieve this target, Ford will also be increasing the production of battery packs at the Rawsonville component plant and electric drives at the Electric Powertrain Center Van Dyke. The modernization efforts at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center have introduced automated processes, including body fit validation, which is a first for Ford’s North American plants. Additionally, a third station has been added to ensure wheel alignment and headlight alignment for driver assistance systems.

In order to support increased production, Ford plans to train 1,200 new employees over the next three weeks. The company aims to reduce order and delivery times for customers, with a focus on meeting the high demand for trim levels such as the XLT, which accounts for more than 50% of new orders. Ford has also made a limited number of F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup trucks available to reservation holders.

The recent price reduction of the F-150 Lightning has led to a significant increase in orders. Ford sees the modernization of the Michigan plant as a timely move, as it allows for a broader range of trim levels to cater to customer preferences. The company remains committed to refining the F-150 Lightning lineup based on customer feedback and aims to make the transition to an electric pickup an easy choice for customers.