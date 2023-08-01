Ford Resumes Production of F-150 Lightning Electric Truck, Plans to Triple Production Rate

Ford has restarted the production of its F-150 Lightning electric truck, with plans to triple its production rate. The Dearborn assembly operation in Michigan, responsible for manufacturing the Lightning, aims to reach an annual production rate of 150,000 vehicles by October. To achieve this goal, Ford has hired 1,200 additional workers and will implement a three-shift work rotation.

As production increases, Ford and its dealers face the challenge of significantly boosting monthly sales. One strategy to drive demand is making the F-150 Lightning Pro, originally designed for commercial customers, available to retail customers at a price of $49,995. The XLT model, priced at $54,995, is currently the most favored choice among buyers.

Ford’s efforts to increase Lightning production come at a time when other major players like Tesla and General Motors are also ramping up the production of their electric pickup trucks, the Cybertruck and the Silverado, respectively. Additionally, Rivian is accelerating deliveries of its own electric pickups.

However, there are still challenges in terms of customer awareness and acceptance of electric vehicles among mainstream buyers. Despite projections of a $4.5 billion loss in Ford’s electric vehicle operations this year, CEO Jim Farley remains committed to tripling the production pace of the Lightning to 150,000 vehicles annually by the end of the year.