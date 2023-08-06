Ford Files Patent Application for In-Motion Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Ford has submitted a patent application titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring” that explores the potential of enabling electric vehicles (EVs) to charge while driving. The patent focuses on utilizing wireless inductive charging technology by incorporating charging coils in the road surface.

Inductive charging involves the use of coils mounted in a transmitter and a receiver on the vehicle to wirelessly transmit electricity. Although this technology has primarily been used for stationary applications, Ford aims to integrate it into roads to facilitate charging while EVs are in motion.

To ensure efficient charging, Ford proposes the implementation of ground penetrating radar in vehicles. This radar system would help align the receiver on the EV with the line of coils embedded in the road surface. The radar data would be utilized by a control system that would automatically adjust the steering to optimize the charging process. This innovative approach eliminates the need for frequent stops to recharge, potentially enhancing the convenience of owning an EV.

While in-motion wireless charging has been experimented with previously, such as a successful demonstration by Renault and Qualcomm who claimed to have charged a car at 60 mph on a test track in 2017, and electric trucks being charged while driving in Sweden in 2020, Ford’s radar system could potentially improve the reliability of this technology.

However, the implementation of such a system would require substantial investment in infrastructure. Furthermore, careful selection of roads would be necessary to ensure the widespread impact and effectiveness of the technology.

Overall, Ford’s patent application for in-motion wireless charging highlights the continued advancements in electric vehicle technology and the potential for increased convenience and efficiency in charging methods for EV owners.