Ford Files Patent for In-Road Wireless Charging Technology for Electric Vehicles

Ford has recently filed a patent application titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring,” which delves into the concept of using wireless inductive charging for electric vehicles (EVs) while they are in motion. The application discusses the potential of embedding inductive-charging coils in the road surface to charge EVs as they drive.

Wireless inductive charging technology involves the use of coils in a transmitter and receiver to transmit electricity wirelessly. While some companies have already developed wireless-charging systems for stationary applications, Ford’s patent application focuses on charging EVs while they are on the move.

To ensure efficient charging, Ford proposes equipping vehicles with ground-penetrating radar. This radar system would allow the vehicles to accurately align with the charging coils embedded in the road surface. By utilizing radar data, a control system could automatically adjust the vehicle’s steering for optimal charging.

While in-motion wireless charging has been previously tested, Ford’s radar system could potentially enhance its reliability. However, the implementation of such a system would require significant investment in infrastructure and careful selection of suitable roads to maximize its impact.

Ford’s exploration of in-road wireless charging technology demonstrates the automaker’s dedication to advancing electric vehicle technology and seeking innovative solutions for charging infrastructure. This technology could potentially revolutionize the way EVs are charged on the go, offering greater convenience and addressing concerns about the limited range of electric vehicles.