Ford Explores In-Road Charging Technology for Electric Vehicles

Ford has filed a patent application that explores the possibility of enabling electric vehicles (EVs) to charge while driving by using embedded road hardware. The technology, titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring,” aims to apply wireless inductive charging to vehicles in motion.

While some companies have developed wireless-charging systems for stationary applications, Ford’s patent focuses on embedding inductive-charging coils in the road itself to charge moving vehicles. The process involves coils mounted in a transmitter and a receiver on the vehicle that transmit electricity wirelessly.

To ensure proper alignment, Ford suggests that drivers could utilize lane markings or be guided by cameras and sensors designed to read the lane markings. Additionally, the company proposes equipping vehicles with ground penetrating radar to ensure accurate alignment with the in-road charging coils.

In the past, in-motion wireless charging has been tested with varying degrees of success. Ford’s radar system could potentially make in-road wireless charging more reliable, should this technology reach production. However, the implementation of such a system would require significant infrastructure investment and careful selection of suitable roads.

This innovation could play a significant role in increasing the range and usability of electric vehicles, as the ability to charge while driving would reduce the need for frequent stops at charging stations. It is important to note, however, that this patent filing does not guarantee the development and deployment of the technology, as it is still in the conceptual phase.

As the automotive industry continues to push for more sustainable transportation options, research and development in wireless charging technologies for electric vehicles are expected to gain further attention. Ford’s exploration of in-road charging is just one of the many avenues being explored in this field.