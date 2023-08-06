Ford Developing Technology for Electric Vehicles to Charge While on the Move

Ford is working on a new technology that could allow electric vehicles (EVs) to charge while in motion. The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently published Ford’s patent application titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring.” The application explores the possibility of using embedded hardware in the road to enable wireless inductive charging for EVs on the move.

Inductive charging involves using coils in a transmitter and receiver to wirelessly transmit electricity. While wireless charging systems have been developed for stationary applications, Ford’s patent looks at the concept of incorporating inductive-charging coils into the road surface to charge vehicles as they drive.

To ensure proper alignment between the vehicle’s receiver and the in-road charging coils, Ford suggests using lane markings as a guide or employing cameras and sensors to read the lane markings. However, Ford acknowledges that misalignment can reduce charging efficiency. To address this, Ford proposes equipping vehicles with ground penetrating radar to accurately detect the charging coils and automatically adjust steering for optimal charging.

In the past, other companies have attempted in-motion wireless charging. Renault and Qualcomm claimed to have successfully charged a car at 60 mph on a test track in 2017, while electric trucks were charged while driving in Sweden in 2020. If Ford’s technology reaches production, their radar system could enhance the reliability of in-road wireless charging.

Implementing such a system would require significant infrastructure investment and careful selection of suitable roads for maximum impact. It remains to be seen when and if Ford will bring this technology to the market, but it shows their commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions.