Ford Explores Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles

In a recent patent application, Ford has shown interest in allowing electric vehicles (EVs) to charge wirelessly while driving. The patent application, titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring,” was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and published on July 20, 2023.

The focus of Ford’s patent application is on using wireless inductive charging technology for vehicles in motion. Inductive charging involves the transmission of electricity wirelessly through the use of coils. While wireless charging systems for stationary applications already exist, Ford aims to embed inductive-charging coils into the road itself to charge moving vehicles.

One challenge is maintaining alignment between the receiver on the vehicle and the coils embedded in the road surface. Ford addresses this issue by proposing the use of ground penetrating radar installed in the vehicles. The radar system would accurately locate the charging coils, and the data would be fed into a control system that automatically adjusts the steering for optimal charging.

This radar system has the potential to improve the reliability of in-motion wireless charging, which has been attempted by other companies in the past. Renault and Qualcomm, for example, claimed to have charged a car at 60 mph on a test track, and electric trucks in Sweden were successfully charged while driving down a short stretch of road.

However, implementing Ford’s radar system would require a significant investment in infrastructure and careful selection of suitable roads to have a maximum impact. It’s worth noting that the patent application does not guarantee that this technology will be implemented. It simply demonstrates Ford’s exploration of the possibility of wireless charging for electric vehicles while they are in motion.