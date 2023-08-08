Ford Patents Technology for Charging Electric Vehicles While Driving

Ford is developing a patent technology that has the potential to enable electric vehicles (EVs) to charge while they are in motion. The patent application, titled “Roadway Charging Coil Alignment and Monitoring,” outlines the use of wireless inductive charging for moving vehicles. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 20, 2023, the application proposes embedding inductive-charging coils in the road to charge EVs on the go.

To ensure proper alignment between the receiving coil on the vehicle and the line of coils in the road surface, Ford suggests the use of lane markings or cameras/sensors to guide the driver. Maintaining alignment is crucial for efficient charging. Ford’s solution involves equipping vehicles with ground penetrating radar, enabling accurate location detection of the charging coils. The radar data would then be utilized by a control system to automatically adjust the steering for optimal charging.

While attempts at in-motion wireless charging have been made in the past, Ford’s radar system could potentially enhance the reliability of this charging method. In 2017, Renault and Qualcomm claimed to have charged a car at speeds of 60 mph on a test track, and in 2020, electric trucks were successfully charged while driving through a short section of road in Sweden. However, implementing such a system would require a significant investment in infrastructure and careful selection of roads for maximum impact.

Ford’s exploration of this patent technology signifies the company’s commitment to advancing the development of sustainable transportation. By enabling EVs to charge on the go, it could potentially alleviate concerns about limited battery range and enhance the convenience of owning and operating electric vehicles. This innovation aligns with Ford’s overall strategy to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility and reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.