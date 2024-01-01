WhatsApp Backups Will No Longer Count Towards Google Account Storage Limit

Summary:

WhatsApp Backups Excluded from Google Account Storage Limit

WhatsApp users on Android can now breathe a sigh of relief as their chat and media backups will no longer eat up their precious Google Account storage space. In an announcement by Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, it has been confirmed that starting from the first half of 2024, Android users’ backups will no longer count towards their Google Account storage limit.

Previously, users were limited to 15GB of free storage, which was shared across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. This move brings Android users in line with their iOS counterparts, who have already experienced a similar storage arrangement with a 5GB limit.

The change will be implemented gradually, with users being notified 30 days in advance through a banner in the app’s Chat Backup settings. This will give users sufficient time to make alternative arrangements if they prefer not to store WhatsApp-related data in their Google Drive.

Fortunately, there are alternative options available for users who want to free up their Google Drive space. One option is to do local backups and utilize the built-in WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to seamlessly migrate data to a new device. Another option is to selectively backup only text messages, excluding media files, to be more space-efficient.

This change comes as a welcome relief to users who heavily rely on WhatsApp for communication but worry about their storage limitations. Now, they can continue to backup their chats and media without the need to constantly monitor their Google Account storage usage.

FAQ:

Q: Will WhatsApp backups count towards the Google Account storage limit for Android users?

A: No, starting from the first half of 2024, WhatsApp backups will no longer count towards the Google Account storage limit for Android users.

Q: How will users be notified about this change?

A: Users will receive a 30-day notification through a banner in the app’s Chat Backup settings.

Q: What are the alternative options for users who do not want WhatsApp backups to occupy their Google Drive storage?

A: Users can opt for local backups and use the built-in WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to migrate data to a new device. They can also choose to backup only text messages, excluding media files, to save space.