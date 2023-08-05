The FOQUS Program: Breaking Barriers and Fostering Diversity in Quantum Information Science

The field of quantum information science (QIS) is rapidly growing and attracting attention from researchers, academia, industry, and government organizations globally. To address the need for a diverse and inclusive quantum workforce, the Faculty Outreach for Quantum-Interested UniversitieS (FOQUS) program has been established.

FOQUS is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of Educational Programs, the Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA), the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), and the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center. These organizations join forces to engage students and teachers and create opportunities in QIS.

In June 2023, FOQUS organized its inaugural meeting, bringing together faculty, postdocs, and students from minority-serving institutions (MSIs) for a four-day conference at Brookhaven Lab. The conference featured workshops, lectures, tours, and networking activities. Attendees had the chance to familiarize themselves with the Lab’s user facilities and meet staff involved in quantum research. The event aimed to foster collaboration and inspire participants to compete for research funding available through QIS initiatives.

One notable component of FOQUS was the WDTS-funded Champions program, which trained advocates to promote access and representation for students and faculty from MSIs. These Champions had the opportunity to tour the facilities at Brookhaven Lab, interact with staff, and gain insight into the value of internship programs.

Additionally, FOQUS offered the WDTS C2QA Faculty Outreach Program, which provided participants with an overview of quantum science, networking opportunities with experts, and discussions on potential collaborations. Workshops and demonstrations of tools like Qiskit facilitated the exploration of joint projects. Invited speakers shared valuable insights on effective communication for proposal writing and securing research grants.

The FOQUS program aims to establish a sustainable infrastructure in QIS, encompassing both the quantum workforce and the broader QIS community. Faculty and mentors are encouraged to contribute their expertise and become mentors themselves, empowering students to become future leaders in the field. The WDTS Champions program plays a vital role by directly engaging students, offering internships, and providing research opportunities at Brookhaven Lab.

Diversity and inclusivity are fundamental to the FOQUS program. Representatives from academia, research, government, and industry collaborate to create an environment that celebrates and supports individuals from diverse backgrounds, fields, and aspirations. IBM, as an industry and research participant, brings commercial expertise and a dedication to education and research to the program.