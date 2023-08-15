University of Utah Student Takes Flight in Rocketry Competition

Kian Arian Ben-Jacob, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Utah, has a passion for space exploration and technology that has driven him to excel in the field. As the president of the Aerospace Club at the university and a member of the Utah Rocketry Club, Ben-Jacob’s interest in rocketry has taken him to new heights.

Recently, he represented the University of Utah at the 2023 Spaceport America Cup competition, the world’s largest Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition. This competition brings together student rocketry teams from around the world to launch solid, liquid, and hybrid rockets to altitudes of 10,000 and 30,000 feet.

Ben-Jacob’s journey in aerospace began at a young age, but it wasn’t until he got his pilot’s license that he felt the urge to pursue mechanical engineering and aeronautics. Inspired by companies like SpaceX and NASA’s Artemis missions, he sees space technologies as the next internet and wants to be a part of it.

Studying mechanical engineering and aeronautics has given Ben-Jacob confidence in his understanding of physics and math. He believes that solving challenging problems is satisfying, and he is motivated to be as educated as possible in these fields. Along the way, he has developed excellent communication skills, which he considers one of his most valuable assets.

Ben-Jacob put his knowledge and skills to the test when he designed and built a rocket for the Spaceport America Cup competition. The construction and testing of the rocket took about a year and a half, along with many design iterations and solutions. The rocket, 6 inches in diameter and 8 and 1/2 feet tall, weighed around 50 pounds with its payload and reached altitudes of over 11,000 feet according to GPS.

His efforts did not go unnoticed at the competition. Out of the thousands of participants, Ben-Jacob was awarded the “Lone Ranger” award, which acknowledges his individual impact on the success of the mission. This recognition has given him confidence in his abilities and motivates him to continue pursuing his goals in aerospace.

Ben-Jacob credits professors like Dr. Jacob Hochhalter for their support and mentorship. Dr. Hochhalter’s funding help and guidance allowed Ben-Jacob to obtain the necessary components and navigate the bureaucracy of the university to grow the Aerospace Club and participate in the Spaceport event.

Looking to the future, Ben-Jacob sees limitless possibilities in the field of aerospace. He believes that space exploration and aerospace engineering will be among the most influential developments in the near future. With advancing technology, the stars are more within reach than ever before, making it an exciting time to be in the field.

This journey has solidified Ben-Jacob’s passion for research and is just the beginning of his career. He aspires to become an astronaut and sees the University of Utah’s Aerospace Club as a platform for tackling even more challenging problems as a team.

As the club continues to grow, Ben-Jacob envisions it becoming an established organization with talented and passionate aerospace engineers, as well as entrepreneurs and business students. He sees a bright future for humanity through aerospace technologies and believes it is crucial for us to plan and shape our planet and species’ future.