Fluorinated Aniliniums: A Breakthrough in Perovskite Solar Cells

Researchers at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have made a significant breakthrough in the operational stability of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) at high temperatures. PSCs have shown great potential due to their high power-conversion efficiencies and low-cost solution processing. However, ensuring their stability at high temperatures has proven to be a challenge, as the interfaces between different layers are susceptible to degradation, leading to energy loss and decreased performance.

In a new study published in Science, the researchers utilized fluorinated aniliniums, a class of compounds used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and materials science, to minimize degradation of PSCs at high temperatures. By incorporating fluorinated aniliniums in the interfacial passivation step of PSC fabrication, the stability of the cells was enhanced, preventing the continuous penetration of ligand molecules between the layers of the perovskite material.

The study achieved a quasi-steady-state power-conversion efficiency of 24.09% for inverted-structure PSCs. Furthermore, when an encapsulated PSC was tested at a temperature of 85°C, 50% relative humidity, and 1-sun illumination, the device maintained its maximum power generation for an impressive 1560 hours (~65 days) while maintaining functionality and efficiency.

This breakthrough in PSC stability offers a potential solution for enhancing the performance, durability, and reliability of these solar cells in high-temperature environments. It brings us one step closer to the terawatt-scale deployment of perovskite solar cell technology.

It’s important to note that the use of fluorinated aniliniums allows for the operation of PSCs at temperatures as high as 85°C. This temperature range is significant as it is close to the operating temperatures of many devices that require cooling systems. Additionally, the 24.09% efficiency achieved by the modified perovskite solar cells brings them closer to the efficiency of traditional silicon cells, which previously held a major market share.

Overall, this breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the commercialization and widespread adoption of perovskite solar cells in various applications and environments.

