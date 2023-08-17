MIT Develops Invisible High Contrast QR Codes

Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a new method to create high contrast QR codes that are invisible. The previous project by CSAIL involved embedding QR codes into 3D prints using IR-transparent filament, and this new research builds upon that by utilizing an IR-fluorescent filament, which improves object detection.

One of the key advantages of this approach is the ability to embed BrightMarkers into objects of any color, as the important IR component is embedded in traditional filament rather than the other way around. This means that the QR codes can be hidden within objects of various colors.

The applications of this technology are diverse, with one notable use case being privacy-preserving object detection. By marking a box of valuables with the fluorescent QR code, interior cameras can detect the box without recording the movements of the occupants. Additionally, the technology can be applied to tactile interfaces for virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) systems, opening up further possibilities.

In the future, the researchers aim to develop the filament to fluoresce in multiple colors, thereby increasing the information density of the codes. This advancement could potentially enhance the capabilities and versatility of the QR codes.

With this breakthrough, invisible high contrast QR codes have the potential to improve object detection while maintaining aesthetic appeal. The possibilities for their application in various industries make this innovation an exciting development in the field of QR code technology.

