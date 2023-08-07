Weather Update for Orlando, Florida

There is a typical weather pattern expected for Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Passing storms are predicted throughout the day, some of which will bring heavier rainfall amounts approaching an inch. By mid-afternoon, these storms will have already moved across most of the area along the east coast beaches, but most of the rain will push offshore and end well before sunset. However, there is still a chance for a lingering shower as a few rain clouds trail the dissipating system.

Despite the rain, Central Florida remains under a heat advisory. The arrival of rain may provide some relief from the heat, but more heat advisories are expected in the next couple of days. It is advised to stay cool and avoid excessive physical activity in the heat.

Similar rain patterns are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with brief passing storms, particularly in the early to mid-afternoon. Tuesday’s storms may continue into the evening. There are no tropical systems expected to form within the next seven days. However, a more active pattern of tropical waves is being monitored as they develop over the Atlantic in the coming weeks.

