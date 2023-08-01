Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials Warn Residents about Crocodile Incident

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are urging residents to exercise caution after a recent incident involving a crocodile taking away a pet dog near Tortoise Island. The incident took place within Brevard County’s jurisdiction and was reported to the Satellite Beach Police.

Following a call about a video capturing the incident, the statewide nuisance alligator program transferred the claim to the agency’s crocodile team. A resident had shared on social media that they witnessed a medium-sized pug being carried by a crocodile swimming in a canal. Another resident, Robert Pettitt, expressed concern upon viewing the video.

Authorities have previously advised residents, particularly those living near canals or open water on the western side of South Patrick Drive, to remain vigilant for the presence of crocodiles. It is crucial for Florida residents to stay aware of their surroundings and adhere to the guidelines provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

Updates on this incident may be provided in the future.