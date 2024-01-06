Florida Man Demands $10 Million Payout from Rockstar Games

Despite numerous warnings and previous demands, the ‘Florida Joker’ has once again demanded a hefty payout of $10 million from Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games has been on the receiving end of threats from the individual, who claims that his likeness was used in a character in the trailer for GTA 6.

In his latest video, the Florida Joker emphasized that this is his “final warning” and threatened to “break that kid out the psych ward” and hack the company’s system if his demands are not met. He also referred to the infamous teenager who hacked Rockstar Games in 2022 and released a large amount of data online.

The Florida Joker claimed that he can’t even go out or enjoy a meal without being approached by people asking for pictures. Despite his insistence that this situation is ruining his life, he has gone to great lengths to resemble the parody character in GTA 6 by dying his hair and wearing prison overalls.

It’s worth noting that the Florida Joker specifically addresses his demands to ‘GTA’ and not ‘Rockstar Games,’ indicating that he is serious about his claims and has done his research.

Rockstar Games takes cyber threats seriously, and the Florida Joker’s latest video puts him in a precarious position. The company will likely take appropriate actions to protect their security.

