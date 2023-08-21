Venus Exploration: Using Balloons and Seismometers to Understand the Planet

Seismology has been widely used to study Earth’s geology and climate, and recently, missions like InSight have provided valuable data on the interior of Mars. However, when it comes to Venus, our closest sister planet, its inner workings remain a mystery. The harsh conditions, including a sulfuric acid cloud and scorching surface temperatures, have made exploration challenging. Nevertheless, scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory have proposed a unique solution – using seismometers suspended from balloons.

Traditionally, seismometers need to be placed on the ground to detect seismic activity. However, an alternative type of seismometer called an infrasound seismometer can monitor infrasound pressure waves transmitted through a medium other than the ground, such as the atmosphere. Venus, with its abundant atmosphere, seems like an ideal place to utilize this technology. Additionally, the high-altitude cloud layer in Venus’ atmosphere resembles Earth’s environment, leading to ideas of establishing “cloud cities” on Venus.

To collect infrasound data, a high-altitude balloon carrying the seismometer sensors could be used, eliminating the need for building entire cities on Venus. This approach overcomes one of the main challenges of exploring Venus – the development of materials that can withstand its harsh surface conditions. Signals from venusquakes, similar to earthquakes, can be transmitted through the atmosphere at low frequencies. Sensitive microphones on the balloon can detect these signals.

Experiments on Earth have shown that infrasound microphones positioned in the stratosphere can pick up signals from earthquakes thousands of kilometers away. Using this as a template, researchers could develop a similar system for Venus, with necessary modifications for its unique environment.

However, there are still obstacles to overcome. Successfully launching a balloon mission to Venus has not yet been achieved, and the lack of other sensors on Venus makes it challenging to validate the collected data. Furthermore, it remains uncertain if the seismometers could detect smaller quakes, which are significant for understanding activity on Venus.

Though no missions have been planned to utilize this approach, it presents a novel way of using seismometers for Venus exploration. For now, understanding the inner workings of Venus will have to wait, despite the numerous upcoming planned missions to the planet.