Exciting News: Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is Coming!

A new season of The Flipping El Moussas is officially in the works and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The show follows Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, a beloved real estate power couple, as they search for houses to flip in Southern California.

During the first season, Heather was pregnant with their first child, Tristan, who was born in January. Season 2 will showcase the challenges of balancing their roles as parents to three children (Tarek has two kids from his previous marriage) while continuing their successful house flipping business.

According to Loren Ruch, the Head of Content at HGTV, the new season will bring even more excitement as Tarek and Heather Rae take risks in the Southern California housing market and adjust to life with a newborn. Their journey will captivate the millions of loyal fans who have followed them from the beginning.

The good news is that Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas will consist of 14 episodes, each lasting an hour. However, fans will have to wait patiently until the beginning of 2024 for the premiere.

In the meantime, fans can quench their thirst for more Tarek and Heather Rae content by rewatching the first season of The Flipping El Moussas or catching Tarek on his other show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. Additionally, they can enjoy the El Moussas’ wedding special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

The anticipation is building for the upcoming season, and fans can’t wait to see what Tarek and Heather Rae have in store as they navigate the world of real estate and family life. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas!