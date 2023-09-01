Bing Bachal Dhamaal Sale Begins on Flipkart, Offers Exciting Discounts

Flipkart, the popular online shopping platform, has launched the Bing Bachal Dhamaal Sale, which started on September 1st and will run until September 3rd. During this sale, customers can purchase a wide range of products from various categories at bumper discounts. Over one lakh products are being offered at the best deals during the sale, with discounts of up to 80% on selected categories.

The Flipkart sale is offering the biggest discounts on fashion, beauty and makeup, home and kitchen tools, décor and furnishings, mobiles, electronics and accessories, furniture, and TVs and appliances. Customers can take advantage of free delivery, discounted prices, and easy returns on over a thousand brands. Additional discounts are also being offered with select bank cards.

For budget shoppers, the sale provides an opportunity to shop for products under Rs. 499. The microsite setup allows customers to filter products based on different price brackets such as Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999. There are a variety of products available for purchase under Rs. 499, including home decor, dresses, accessories, backpacks, and shoes.

During the Bing Bachal Dhamaal Sale, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on home appliances, 60% on washing machines, 60% on personal care products, 60-70% on clothing, and up to 70% on groceries. Sports and fitness products are available at discounts of up to 80%, while smart TVs, monitors, and smartphones have up to 75% off. Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can also avail of additional cashback offers.

With discounts of up to 75% on electronics and great deals on home appliances, this sale is an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase products in these categories. Customers can buy 4K smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators at attractive prices, even with EMI options. Additionally, fans, geysers, vacuum cleaners, purifiers, microwave ovens, and kitchen appliances are also available at significant discounts. Kitchen appliances start at just Rs. 299.

