Test Your Knowledge of History: Can You Arrange These 8 Notable Events in Chronological Order?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Can you arrange these 8 notable events in chronological order? Test your knowledge of history with this weekly quiz. See if you can correctly place each event in the correct timeline.

Event 1: The signing of the Declaration of Independence
Event 2: The end of World War II
Event 3: The invention of the telephone
Event 4: The moon landing
Event 5: The fall of the Berlin Wall
Event 6: The discovery of penicillin
Event 7: The completion of the Panama Canal
Event 8: The publication of “Pride and Prejudice”

Good luck!

By Vicky Stavropoulou

