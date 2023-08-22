Flashback 2: A Long-Awaited Sequel is Coming

Flashback, the beloved 1992 side-scroller, is finally getting a sequel later this month. Created by Paul Cuisset, the series creator, Flashback 2 brings back the iconic protagonist Conrad B. Hart in a gripping, fluid, and intricate platform shooter experience. This highly anticipated game promises a combination of exploration, puzzle-solving, and adventure.

In the extended Gamescom trailer, we are given a glimpse of what to expect from the game. The trailer showcases the game’s 2.5D gameplay perspective, giving us a longer look at the various biomes that will be available in the final release. Although the controls seem a bit cumbersome at first glance, we should not jump to conclusions just yet. The real test lies in trying out the game for ourselves, and fortunately, we will have the opportunity to do so at the upcoming Cologne convention.

Flashback 2 aims to deliver an engaging and immersive gaming experience that will captivate both fans of the original game and new players alike. With the return of series creator Paul Cuisset at the helm, there is hope that the sequel will live up to its predecessor’s reputation.

As we eagerly await the release of Flashback 2, it is worth mentioning that the original game, Flashback, is considered a classic in the side-scrolling genre. It introduced innovative gameplay mechanics and a compelling narrative, setting a benchmark for future titles.

Sources:

– [source article]