Flash Games Make a Comeback with Ruffle Emulator

Since 2020, major web browsers have disabled the notorious plug-in Flash due to its security vulnerabilities and frequent crashes. Although many celebrated its demise, there is one group that misses it – casual gamers. In the era before smartphones and app stores, websites like Addicting Games and Newgrounds were popular destinations for quick, free Flash-based games. These sites were also the birthplace of indie classics like Meat Boy and VVVVV.

However, with Flash no longer functioning, this part of video game history disappeared from the web. Fortunately, a former Newgrounds employee has developed an open-source emulator called Ruffle to bring Flash games back to life. Unlike the original Flash platform, Ruffle does not have security issues.

Several websites have already integrated the Ruffle emulator, making it easy to find and play classic Flash games without additional setup. Crazy Games offers a vast collection of Flash games, including popular titles like Defend Your Castle and N. Additionally, ooooooooo.ooo provides thousands of obscure Flash titles. Users looking for even more options can explore the Internet Archive, which offers a large collection of Flash games.

Ruffle has also resurrected some early 2000s favorites. Homestar Runner, known for its cartoons and games, and Neopets have both integrated Ruffle to revive their old Flash games. While not every game works flawlessly due to bugs, many games already run smoothly. Development of Ruffle is ongoing, promising continuous improvement and support for mobile devices, defying Steve Jobs’ wish to exclude Flash games on iPhones.

For those encountering broken Flash titles on old websites, it is possible to install Ruffle on their computers. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox automatically open any Flash content encountered on the web in the emulator. Alternatively, there is a desktop version of Ruffle available for Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, enabling direct opening of SWF files. Mac users can also take advantage of a Safari extension by allowing unsigned extensions.