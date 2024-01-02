Google Messages Users Experience Scheduling Issue for 2024

Update 1/1/23: As of January 1, scheduling is back to normal and fully available for 2024. Even if this was an edge case, Google should definitely fix it for next year as sending messages on the dot can be pretty important.

Original 12/31/23: Some Google Messages users have recently reported a scheduling issue where they are unable to select dates beyond today when attempting to schedule messages. The future dates in the calendar picker appear greyed out, except for December 31, 2024, which can still be chosen as a schedule send option. Users are also unable to manually enter a date using the keyboard, with a message indicating “Date not allowed” displayed in red.

One workaround for users experiencing this issue is to use the preset option “Tomorrow, 8:00 AM.” It remains to be seen whether this issue will persist once we enter 2024. Beta updates for Google Messages are expected to resume next week after the holiday break to address this issue.

It is important to note that this scheduling issue is specific to Google Messages and does not affect other Android apps such as Gmail, which offer date picker and scheduling capabilities without any reported problems.

While there have been a handful of reports about this bug, it appears to be impacting only certain users and devices. Our testing on one device running the latest beta release has replicated the issue, but another phone also running the Messages preview is unaffected. Google should prioritize resolving this bug to ensure smooth scheduling for all users in the future.

