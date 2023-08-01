Fiverr Embraces AI to Enhance Talent Matching

Fiverr, the online marketplace for creative freelancers, is embracing the rise of generative AI tools as an opportunity to enhance its services. The platform has witnessed a significant increase in searches for professionals with AI-related skills, prompting the launch of two new services: Fiverr Business Solutions and Fiverr Neo.

Fiverr Business Solutions includes Fiverr Enterprise, which helps companies manage their freelance talent, and Fiverr Certified, a service that enables software vendors to identify and promote experts in their products and services. Additionally, Fiverr Pro offers a premium selection of freelancers who have been carefully vetted by Fiverr.

The standout feature among these new services is Fiverr Neo, a matching service that utilizes generative AI to help customers find the right professionals for their specific project requirements. Fiverr Neo engages customers through a chatbot or multiple-choice interface, considering project attributes and required skills. It utilizes large language models to provide personalized and accurate matching.

CEO Micha Kaufman believes Fiverr Neo is a game changer in talent matching, especially for complex projects. The service offers guidance, selection, and control to connect customers with the most relevant freelancers. A demonstration video on Fiverr’s website showcases the user experience, demonstrating how customers interact with Fiverr Neo through natural language prompts in a chat window.

With the introduction of these new services, Fiverr aims to capitalize on the growing interest in AI and establish itself as a valuable resource for businesses seeking creative assistance. By leveraging generative AI, Fiverr enhances its ability to effectively match clients with skilled professionals, solidifying its position as a go-to platform for creative projects.