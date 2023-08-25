Ready to Jump into Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon? Get Prepared with These Tips!

Armored Core fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and the wait is finally over. With its launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, players are in for a brand-new action experience in the series. Xbox Wire has shared some tips and tactics to help players get prepared for this highly anticipated game.

One of the key aspects to master in Armored Core VI is the omni-directional combat, where players have to navigate both air and ground battles. This may feel overwhelming at first, but it’s essential to give yourself some time to adjust. Boosting is a crucial mechanic in the game, and understanding how it works is vital. The different types of boosts include:

Vertical Boost: allows you to quickly reach higher places and “fly” around enemies.

Quick Boost: enables quick dashes in any direction to evade attacks or close gaps on enemies.

Assault Boost: a powerful afterburner to close in on enemies, especially useful for melee-focused builds.

Boost Movement: a gliding movement that helps traverse levels quickly and effectively attack enemies.

It’s recommended not to skip the tutorials in Armored Core VI. These tutorials provide useful information about the game’s mechanics and offer new components as rewards for completing them. Learning the agile movement of your mech is crucial, as it can rapidly move within a full 3D space.

Additionally, understanding and utilizing the different leg variations for your Armored Core mech is important. The four leg variations are Bipedal, Reverse Joint, Tetrapod, and Tank. Each variation offers unique advantages in different combat scenarios.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is finally here, and with these tips, players can be better prepared to jump into the action. Take your time to adjust to the gameplay, learn the boosting mechanics, complete the tutorials, and experiment with different leg variations to dominate the battles on planet Rubicon.

Sources: Xbox Wire