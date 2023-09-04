New PC Games This Week: Trine 5, Void Stranger, and More

Every day, numerous games are released on Steam, making it difficult to keep up with all the exciting options available. However, we have sorted through the latest releases and found some potential gems worth checking out.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Trine 5 is the latest installment in the long-running platformer/puzzler/RPG hybrid series. This new game features three playable characters that can be switched between during solo play or handled by separate players in online or local co-op. The game retains the easygoing fantasy whimsy that made the original Trine popular, and its combat and puzzle-solving mechanics are centered around utilizing the unique strengths, weaknesses, and special powers of each character.

Void Stranger

Void Stranger is a challenging sokoban puzzler with a striking monochrome, pixelated art style. Developed by the creators of ZeroRanger, this game offers a rich atmosphere and a mysterious narrative that unfolds through seemingly impossible puzzles. With its difficult gameplay and captivating aesthetics, Void Stranger is an excellent fit for the upcoming Steam Deck.

Pocket Bravery

For fans of ’90s fighting games like Street Fighter and The King of Fighters, Pocket Bravery is a delightful throwback. With pixel art reminiscent of the Neo Geo Pocket era, this game offers 12 characters to choose from, elemental supers, and rollback netcode for competitive online play. Pocket Bravery provides a charming alternative to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 release for those who prefer a more lighthearted fighting experience.

Escape From Lavender Island

Escape From Lavender Island is a uniquely garish and strange open-world game. As the protagonist Zede Aksis, players navigate a city captured by the Lavender Corporation, responsible for the city’s untethered reality. Explore the city, find masks to gain new abilities, and decide whether to reverse the corporation’s effects or leave them as they are. This game offers a visually intriguing and captivating experience.

Neyasnoe

Neyasnoe is an atmospheric exploration game set in a post-Soviet town in Eastern Europe. With graphics reminiscent of the PS1 era and light RPG elements, Neyasnoe tackles themes of loneliness, escapism, addiction, and the search for meaning. Developed by the same team behind It’s Winter, this game promises a thought-provoking and evocative experience.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the influx of new Steam releases, these games offer a variety of genres and experiences. Whether you’re in the mood for platforming, puzzling, fighting, open-world exploration, or atmospheric storytelling, there’s something for everyone among these new releases.

