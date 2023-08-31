Adam Fitzgerald Makes Remarkable Recovery Following Crash

Adam Fitzgerald, the young driver who was involved in a tragic accident at Spa-Francorchamps last month, is making an incredible recovery. The crash resulted in the loss of Dilano van ‘t Hoff’s life and left Fitzgerald with multiple injuries.

During a Formula Regional European Championship race, Fitzgerald’s car collided with van ‘t Hoff’s car after a restart in heavy rain. The impact caused Fitzgerald to break his sternum, elbow, and four vertebrae. He also suffered bruising to his other elbow. As a result, he was hospitalized for several weeks.

This incident at Spa-Francorchamps was not Fitzgerald’s first experience with a serious crash. Just two months earlier, he had broken three vertebrae in a different Formula Regional European Championship race at Imola. Fortunately, he had only missed the following race at Imola due to his injury. However, the crash at Spa has forced him to withdraw from the remainder of the season.

Fitzgerald underwent surgery on his broken elbow two weeks after the crash. He was discharged from the hospital shortly after but has to wear a back brace for the next few months. Despite the setbacks, Fitzgerald has been posting updates on social media regarding his recovery.

He expressed his determination and progress in a recent update, stating that he is working hard on his rehabilitation. While he still has limited movement in his elbow, Fitzgerald is gradually improving every day. The recovery process for his elbow is expected to take the longest, and he remains uncertain about when he will be fit to drive again.

In a more recent update, Fitzgerald shared his surprise and gratitude for how quickly his body has been recovering. After breaking his sternum, elbow, and four vertebrae, he is amazed at his ability to move around freely only two months later. He mentioned that during the first stages of his recovery, he could not even turn on his side while lying in bed. Now, he has progressed to light training and is determined to regain his fitness.

Regarding the race team he was driving for, Race Performance Motorsport has not yet signed a replacement driver for the two rounds following the Spa crash.

Adam Fitzgerald’s remarkable recovery shows the resilience and determination of a young driver ready to overcome challenges. Despite the physical and emotional setbacks, he remains focused and determined to return to the racing track in the future.

Definitions:

– Formula Regional European Championship: A single-seater motorsport championship in Europe.

– Spa-Francorchamps: A famous racetrack in Belgium.

– Sternum: The breastbone, a flat bone in the middle of the chest.

– Vertebrae: The bones that form the spinal column.

– Sausage kerb: A type of raised curb on a racetrack.

– Imola: Another racetrack in Italy.

