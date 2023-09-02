cosMo@Bousou-P Writes Main Theme Song for Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise

Imagineer has unveiled a new addition to its Fitness Boxing series called Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise-. The game, set to be released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in spring 2024, will feature a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media, the developers behind Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku. The main theme song for the game will be written by cosMo@Bousou-P.

Fitness Boxing, also known as Fit Boxing, is an exercise game that utilizes the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Players punch and dodge in a rhythmic sequence, following the instructions of one-on-one instructors. The original Fitness Boxing game was released in Japan in December 2018, making it the first exercise game for the Switch in the country. Since then, it has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Its sequel, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020 and shipped or sold 500,000 copies in just one month. In total, the franchise has sold and shipped 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Imagineer has also released other versions of Fitness Boxing, such as Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series for the Switch. Additionally, the success of the Fitness Boxing games inspired the creation of the Kimi to Fit Boxing television anime series, which premiered in October 2021.

Crypton Future Media is responsible for the development of Hatsune Miku, a virtual idol created using Vocaloid technology. The franchise includes both the software voicebank and an anthropomorphic mascot that serves as the face of the character.

