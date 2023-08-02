United States Government Credit Rating Downgraded by Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of the United States government from AAA to AA+. This marks only the second time in history that the US government’s credit rating has been cut. The first downgrade occurred in 2011 when Standard & Poor’s downgraded the rating to AA+.

The decision to downgrade the credit rating was made due to rising debt levels at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as a decline in governance standards over the past two decades. Fitch cited political polarization and repeated standoffs over spending and taxes as key factors in its decision. It also mentioned the January 6, 2021 insurrection as an indication of an unstable government.

The Biden administration criticized Fitch’s move, calling it arbitrary and based on outdated data. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the rapid recovery of the US economy from the pandemic recession. Fitch, however, noted that government stability has increased since President Biden assumed office.

Another factor in Fitch’s decision is the expected mild recession in the US economy in the coming months. Initially, economists at the Federal Reserve predicted a recession, but they later revised their forecast.

A lower credit rating could lead to higher borrowing costs for the US government over time. However, the size of the US economy and the stability of the federal government have kept borrowing costs relatively low.

Overall, the downgrade in the US government’s credit rating reflects concerns about the country’s debt levels, governance standards, and political divisions.