Fisker Unveils Upcoming Electric Car Lineup at Event in California

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Fisker, an electric vehicle manufacturer, presented its upcoming electric car lineup at a recent event held in California. The showcased models include the Pear compact SUV, the Ronin five-seater sports car, and the Alaska pickup truck.

The Alaska, a four-door pickup truck, is based on the platform of the Ocean SUV model. It offers a range of 230 to 340 miles (370 to 547 kilometers) and features a cargo area that is just under 1.40 meters long. Additionally, the rear wall of the driver’s cabin can be retracted and the seats folded down, extending the load area to approximately 2.29 meters. Deliveries of the Alaska are scheduled to start in 2025, with reservations currently being accepted. The starting price for the US market is $45,400.

Fisker has also introduced the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), a compact model available for pre-order since February 2022. Production is set to commence in 2024, and the Pear will be manufactured by Foxconn in Ohio. The vehicle utilizes around 35% fewer parts compared to other electric vehicles in its class, and prices start at $29,900.

The third model showcased is the Ronin, a luxurious five-seat GT sports car that boasts gullwing doors and a powerful three-motor all-wheel drive system. With over 745 kW of power, the Ronin can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in about two seconds and has a range of over 600 miles (966 km).

Fisker CEO, Henrik Fisker, expressed the company’s vision to expand into different segments and redefine them through design, innovation, and sustainability. Alongside the vehicle lineup, Fisker unveiled its Fisker Blade computer, a central computing platform aimed at simplifying future vehicles.

